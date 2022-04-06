Learn about the Polynesian culture from anywhere with Our Pasifika

Our Pasifika is a platform powered by Aloha Hula Supply that provides workshops and tutorials on various Polynesian artforms. Manager, Kelina Eldredge Handley shared the inspiration behind creating this type of platform. “We get phone calls all the time asking, ‘How do you tie a malo?,’ ‘How do you put on a pa’u?’...’How do you beat an ipu?’” To provide answers to these questions, they decided to call their friends and “ask these master craftsmen that are in the community to teach us these different things that people don’t really have access to.” Some of these tutorials include weaving lessons, lei po’o making and even a “How to: ‘Ori Tahiti rolled Pareu” by award winning, professional Tahitian Dancer, Chelsea Clement.
Walking through the Aloha Hula Supply Store you can find beautiful cultural pieces and dance costumes, as well as an interactive “Our Pasifika” tablet. On this screen you can scroll through the site and see the videos that are accessible for free. As a member, you get the benefit of gaining full access to premium workshops and all video content. “If you want to become a member, right now it's $25 a month or $250 for the year.”
With tutorials highlighting all islands of Polynesia, Our Pasifika helps to bring these cultures together from anywhere in the word. For those who aren’t in Hawaii, “this is a great opportunity for our people to dig into culture and learn more.. We can’t grow and go further unless we learn from our past.” Kelina continued and emphasized why it is so important to learn about Polynesian culture. “As a Hawaiian I feel like it's important that I know my culture and I do it correctly. As a whole and as a community, people want to find their roots of who they are and we want to make sure we are doing it in the best way we know how.”
Kelina demonstrated an example of what type of content that can be found on Our Pasifika. With an ipu in hand, we learned the basic steps of how to create a rhythmical beat. “So basically you are going to hold it with your left hand.. from the bottom and then go up to the top…” The sound of the ipu created a steady beat, ready for someone to dance to.
Our Pasifika brings people from all over the world closer to the Polynesian Culture. “You don’t have to be Hawaiian, or be Tahitian…Our Pasifika is a platform that brings everybody.. no matter where you are in the world to learn, share, and grow.”
To access these workshops, visit https://ourpasifika.com/
4369 Lawehana Street, #A2, Honolulu, HI 96818
(808) 847-7600