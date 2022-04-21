 Skip to main content
Invest in your health and wellness at Island Club & Spa

A healthy lifestyle can improve your overall wellbeing and no matter your experience level, Island Club & Spa provides the resources to help you reach your fitness goals.

“A lot of health clubs have machines, they have trainers, they have classes...we have all of that. But what really makes Island Club & Spa unique is our members, our team, the people that I would say are here...because we are in the people business.” Regional partner and general manager, Geri Lara-Berger, hopes to inspire and motivate the community to get healthy. She shared, “We are really more a lifestyle club more than anything...It’s not just about working out, it's about encompassing everything in a person’s life.”

A healthy lifestyle is all about balance, and balance for each individual can be different. “When we meet a person, we actually take a look at what they do for work, what’s their stress level” and “incorporate nutrition, fitness, cardio, mindfulness." The trainers use this information to then create a personalized plan for the individual. The focus is to build lifetime habits that can change your overall health.

When members get started at Island Club & Spa, they are set up with a trainer and two starter training sessions. Geri explained that during the first session, “they get a full evaluation” which is then integrated into a program “that not just involves the training and workout aspect of it, but also the nutrition and cardiovascular health.”

In addition to their wide variety of weights and cardio options, they have machines that can increase blood circulation and can measure your body composition. These resources are to help “make the member’s experience the best possible.”

To experience Island Club & Spa for yourself, mention “Island Life” for a Free 1-Week Guest Pass, or visit islandclubandspa.com for more information.

1177 Queen St. Honolulu, HI 96814

2490 Kalakaua Ave 3rd floor, Honolulu, HI 96815

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

