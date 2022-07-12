Innovative Robotic Technology at Kaiser Permanente provides faster healing time

Kaiser Permanente is known as a technology leader in the healthcare arena. They have cutting-edge electronic medical records, a robust telehealth infrastructure and even utilize robots in the operating room.
Kaiser Permanente uses their robotic surgery system to treat a variety of diagnoses. Otorhinolaryngologist and Head & Neck Surgeon, Dr. Jae Lim shared, “The robotic surgical system consists of an endoscope attached to a high-definition camera, which allows for a magnified and high-resolution view of the surgical field.” In addition to the camera, “It also consists of...mechanical robotic arms, which are attached to different types of surgical instruments that are controlled by the surgeons at a different console.”
Urologic Surgeon, Dr. Tom Feng explained, “Patients sometimes think that the robot is actually doing the surgery, when in fact the robot is controlled by the surgeon. The robot does not move on its own... does not perform the surgery.” He added that the surgery is very safe because, “the surgeon controls the miniaturized instruments and the robotic arms to actually perform the surgery.”
These types of instruments can be used to treat a variety of diagnoses. Dr. Lim shared “...in a transoral robotic surgery, these instruments are placed inside the mouth allowing us to remove certain types of tumors in the oral pharynx, including the tongue base and tonsil.” Using this type of technology can help reduce the use of chemo and other radiation. Dr. Lim expressed, “If I can cure a patient with head and neck cancer using trans-robotic surgery without the need for chemo and radiation, it's extremely satisfying...and I'm also extremely thrilled that we have an opportunity here in Hawaii to be able to offer trans-robotic surgery to our patients.”
Using this type of robotic technology ultimately benefits the patient. Dr. Feng explained that the “benefits include less pain, less discomfort, smaller incisions, which leads to decreased risk of infection and scars, quicker return to their normal activities, faster recovery...” From a surgeon’s perspective, Dr. Feng added, “It just truly makes me happy inside to see all my patients go home from the hospital sooner...they're back to their normal life activities. I'm truly blessed to be at Kaiser Permanente and be part of the robotics team. You know everyone, they're all great, they all strive to provide the most care for our patients.”
To learn more about Kaiser Permanente and their robotic technology, visit: kp.org