 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to Prepare Your Roof for Hurricane Season with Kapili Solar Roofing

  • 0

Not only is it important to prepare your home during hurricane season, but also your roof---and Kapili Solar Roofing shared how they’re helping their customers.

Jon Chun (Customer Service Manager) shared, “During Hurricane season, we have 24-hour emergency services, so we can come out and do temporary repairs, temporary emergency covers in the case of all-emergency leak or anything like that...we can come out with dispatcher crew as soon as possible.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK