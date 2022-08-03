How to Prepare Your Roof for Hurricane Season with Kapili Solar Roofing

Not only is it important to prepare your home during hurricane season, but also your roof---and Kapili Solar Roofing shared how they’re helping their customers.
Jon Chun (Customer Service Manager) shared, “During Hurricane season, we have 24-hour emergency services, so we can come out and do temporary repairs, temporary emergency covers in the case of all-emergency leak or anything like that...we can come out with dispatcher crew as soon as possible.”
During hurricane season, a storm can approach quickly. “The one thing you can’t do, is you can’t stop a tropical storm or hurricane from coming. [However], you can take the necessary steps to prevent and to prepare your family and yourself, and your home in the sense that we do experience a hurricane.”
Some of these steps include, “having a licensed contractor or a professional roofing company to come out and inspect your roof and kind of give you a scope of where --as far as repairs-- that are needed...or if a full re-roof is needed to...prevent any damages to the interior of your home.”
For those who have solar panels, “One thing you want to do now, is to make sure you have a battery backup.” In the situation of a power outage, where there is no electricity “and no one can come out for emergency...your battery backup will turn on automatically and that will power you for at least 24 hours to help your family to get through electricity...have power for cell phones and emergency services.”
Kapili Solar Roofing has the services to “install battery backups and upgrade your solar panels to make sure that your battery is sufficient...enough charge...with your panels that you have.”
Jon shared, “Being proactive will make a very big difference as far as hurricane...because in the sense that trees fall down, that’s gonna...damage the roof, put a hole in the roof. Making sure that your roof is water tight, making sure that it's durable to withstand a hurricane.”
On behalf of Kapili Solar Roofing, Jon expressed, “It feels good that Kapili is here to provide service for families, but also to make them feel safe in their home as far as roofing, solar...painting as well.”
