Helping Kupuna Age in Place through Remodeling with InSolid

InSolid helps remodel and design homes to make them safe for kupuna so they can live their golden years in a comfortable environment.
CEO and President, W. Scott Allen shared, “InSolid is Hawaii's leading solid surface manufacturer...we specialize in shower systems, shower walls, countertops, hand railings --you name it. We can make all kinds of stuff with solid surface.”
What makes InSolid unique, is that they are certified “Aging In Place” specialists and can design showers specifically made for the kupuna generation. Scott explained that “ ‘Aging In Place’ is an industry term that's used a lot nowadays, and it has to do with people that are aging and staying at home....so they want to make the house function for an older person. So, easier to get in showers, threshold-less entries and exits, seats...” This is all important to have in a shower because “that's how most injuries...happen...is that they don't have a place to sit down and be safe when they're washing their feet.” In addition, they can also add “wheelchair mobility and accessible cabinets... being able to get close enough, to you know, use the sink and stuff like that."
With the different features they offer, they can “actually personally design each bathroom to be exactly what will suit the homeowner the best.” Scott explained that, “getting trained to do this ‘Aging In Place’ they had to spend half of a day in a wheelchair and half of a day holding a tennis ball in a sock to make your primary hand unusable... and then have lunch that way... there's a lot of things that you don't understand until you're actually in that situation to really appreciate the challenges...”
Scott started out in Kailua in a cabinet shop with a simple passion to build things. However, that expanded when he realized “what we build could actually extend a person's life.” He shared that sometimes, “you think only a medical professional is going to be able to extend someone's life. But in making a home usable to somebody that's older...allows them to stay home a lot longer...” He continued on, “Staying at home makes people happier. It's comfortable, it's their familiar surroundings, and the happier you are, the longer you're gonna live...it's statistically proven...that people live longer when they stay at home. We extend people's lives, so it's great.”
