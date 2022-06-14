Experience the Difference a Midwife Can Make at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

The first step to having a healthy baby is having a healthy pregnancy. At Kaiser Permanente, new moms have many great choices when it comes to prenatal care, labor and delivery preferences, and highly trained providers --including certified nurse midwives.
New mom, Leila Frishak, shared her experience with having a midwife. “I didn't really know what a midwife was and what I liked about it was it just felt very personal...It felt like she was there, kind of as more of like an emotional support person as well.” The midwifes provides support during both the pregnancy and birth process. “I feel like during the prenatal process she was there for me. Of course, to answer anything that I was feeling throughout and then she also got to know me. I felt like on more of a personal level too.”
Leila shared she had both “Connie and Linda as some of my midwives here at the hospital...they were always coming in and just kind of telling us what exactly was happening. So, they were very transparent, but then they were also reassuring...and just would let us know what solutions we could go from, depending on how the baby was reacting to everything.”
Certified Nurse Midwife, Connie Conover, explained “The midwives do about 75% of the vaginal births here at Kaiser. We do about 120 to 140 births a month...so we do a lot of the deliveries. We actually take care of our lower risk moms who come in in labor, closer to their due date, and we support them in labor. We do the deliveries, we take care of them postpartum, and we see them back in the clinic three or four weeks post-delivery.”
Through her own personal experience, Leila shared, “I would really recommend having a midwife during your pregnancy experience...just because they have the expertise that the doctor has, and then they just bring more of like a personal and emotional touch to it. They treat us like they didn't have any other patients...it felt like they really cared about us and we weren't just a number.”
To learn more about Kaiser Permanente’s Certified Nurse Midwife services visit: kp.org
