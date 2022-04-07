Discover Hawaii’s largest piano selection at Piano Planet

Piano Planet is home to Hawaii’s largest piano selection. Whether you are a skilled pianist, or looking to just get started, they truly have something for everyone! Their showroom has a vast array of pianos from large upscale grands to beginner digital pianos.
Piano Planet was founded by George Nellas, who comes from a musical background himself. With his mother being both a piano teacher and choir director, there was always music in the home. He shared, “When I started working in music stores, it was kind of a dream of mine to have my own store. I wanted to open up more of a luxury boutique and have more of an educational experience for the customer.” George makes it a point to teach customers the differences in pianos, technical terms, and specs so that they can find the one that meets their needs and budget. They offer many types of pianos “from the famous Steinway concert grand all the way down to an entry level digital piano…anywhere from over $200,000 to $500.”
Not only do they have a wide variety of pianos, but they really have something for everyone. George explained it's much easier to start playing the piano now because of affordable piano options, so it doesn’t matter what age you are to learn. “You are never too old to learn to play the piano...I see a lot of seniors... people in their 80’s even starting because it's been their life dream to learn the piano.”
In the showroom, host Nikki and Piano Planet employee Keith sat down to try out dueling pianos. With Keith on one piano and Nikki on another, they played an 80’s rock mashup, bouncing off each other’s different notes. With music filling the air, George said, “When you sit at the piano, every day is different. It’s a way to go somewhere else without leaving your home. You are in another place.”
