Celebrating Hawaii's love for SPAM® at Waikiki SPAM JAM®

It’s no secret that SPAM® is a local favorite here in Hawaii, and that’s why Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival is such a hit! They have SPAM® inspired dishes, all while giving back to the community.
Barbara Campbell, President of the SPAM JAM® Foundation, is proud to announce that, “SPAM JAM is back!” This year’s format is a little different from years past, but the celebration of SPAM® still continues! “We have over 28 restaurants...all in Waikiki, and they’ve all come up with amazing and creative dishes.” Hawaii is the largest consumer of SPAM, and these dishes are sure to be enjoyed.
Outside of celebrating Hawaii’s love for SPAM®, this festival has a bigger purpose. “This is very much a community-wide event, and a big portion of the proceeds go not only to the Hawaii Foodbank but we also give donations to the Waikiki Community Center and the Visitor Aloha Society.”
One of the restaurants participating in the Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival is Maui Brewing Co. We got to join their Executive Chef, Chealin Hong, in the kitchen to see what dishes they’ll have during the festival. Chef Chea shared, “Garrett Morrero started this company in 2005 in Maui...local beers, locally resourced foods, ingredients” and so the idea to create a dish with a local favorite just made sense! The first item on the menu is the SPAM bao buns. “We’ve got big chunks of SPAM, we’re gonna toss it in our guava barbecue sauce” and it’s ready to enjoy. Next up are the SPAM® nachos which are covered in cheese with a drizzle of tomatillo sauce, sour cream, peppers, topped with li hing powder and of course, more SPAM®!
The event will run from April 22-May 1 and will feature a variety of restaurants and unique SPAM® inspired dishes. For more information visit: spamjamhawaii.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.