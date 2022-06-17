Best Of Hawaii: Wholesale Unlimited Inc.

From humble beginnings, Wholesale Unlimited has grown to selling over hundreds of sweets and snacks that are known to be local favorites! They were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii.
President, Marc Honma shared, “Wholesale Unlimited was started by my mother, Betty Honma, in 1965...and she started selling beef jerky wholesale out of the trunk of her car...” Now they have several locations and hundreds of goodies. “Definitely the favorites are the Betty’s Best Cookies --specifically the Cornflake Cookies-- and the Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut....our Mochi Crunch is very popular.”
All cookies are baked right in Waipahu, in their own bakery. “We really focus on quality...taking care of our customers. That’s why this award means so much, because it's voted on by the people of Hawaii. And, you know, that’s really our focus and always has been from when my mother started the company.” Their quality and making sure to take care of their customers has brought them to where they are today. “This is actually our 57th anniversary. We have seven locations throughout Oahu. We have over 400 products and we’re always trying to look for new things.”
They are known for their local snacks and traditional gift baskets, but are now expanding with some new cooler bags! “We sell a lot of gift baskets...we wanted to give people a little more value—filled with everyone’s favorite snacks. They range from $27.95 up to $75. Snacks make people happy, and that’s what makes this job so great.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.