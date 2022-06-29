 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Of Hawaii: Watanabe Floral, Inc.

  • 0

BEST OF HAWAII 2022

First Place: Lei

First Place: Florist

Flowers can add a special touch to important moments in your life, and Watanabe Floral provides the best flowers for any occasion. They were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii.

General Manager, Monty Pereira shared, “We are in our 76th year...it started way back in 1946.” It all started with Mr. And Mrs. Watanabe. Monty explained, “right before he and Mrs. Watanabe were supposed to get married...he got called into World War II as a translator for the United States Army deployed in Australia. So, when he was down there, he thought, ‘there are so many of us in this boat...that we're gonna get married... What are people gonna need when they get back? They're gonna need flowers! They're gonna need roses!’ and when he came back, that's what he did!”

As a business, Monty believes that their values are what makes them special. “Our mission statement is 'E Ho'omau Pono'.... Ho'omau means to continue, to last, to perpetuate, to be willing to change...and Pono, of course, is doing things with morality in the right way...and that's the driving force.”

The best part about the floral industry is that, “We believe we're making people happy every day,” Monty added. “When you get flowers, it just brings a smile to people's faces --so our drivers every day are like heroes, all day long, making people smile.”

Monty shared his heartfelt appreciation from Watanabe Floral to their customers, “...the bottom line is we just want to express our sincere gratitude and we want to just thank everyone for that...and encourage them to continue to support local businesses.”

To find the best flowers for any occasion, visit: WatanabeFloral.com

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK