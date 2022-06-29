Best Of Hawaii: Watanabe Floral, Inc.

Flowers can add a special touch to important moments in your life, and Watanabe Floral provides the best flowers for any occasion. They were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii.
General Manager, Monty Pereira shared, “We are in our 76th year...it started way back in 1946.” It all started with Mr. And Mrs. Watanabe. Monty explained, “right before he and Mrs. Watanabe were supposed to get married...he got called into World War II as a translator for the United States Army deployed in Australia. So, when he was down there, he thought, ‘there are so many of us in this boat...that we're gonna get married... What are people gonna need when they get back? They're gonna need flowers! They're gonna need roses!’ and when he came back, that's what he did!”
As a business, Monty believes that their values are what makes them special. “Our mission statement is 'E Ho'omau Pono'.... Ho'omau means to continue, to last, to perpetuate, to be willing to change...and Pono, of course, is doing things with morality in the right way...and that's the driving force.”
The best part about the floral industry is that, “We believe we're making people happy every day,” Monty added. “When you get flowers, it just brings a smile to people's faces --so our drivers every day are like heroes, all day long, making people smile.”
Monty shared his heartfelt appreciation from Watanabe Floral to their customers, “...the bottom line is we just want to express our sincere gratitude and we want to just thank everyone for that...and encourage them to continue to support local businesses.”
