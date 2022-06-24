Best Of Hawaii: The Plaza Assisted Living

Assisted living communities can help provide peace of mind for you and your loved ones. The Plaza Assisted Living was voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!
Sales Manager, Keali‘i Kane explained, “Plaza Assisted Living is a locally owned company. Back in the 1990’s, our principal owners were actually looking for care for their moms and found that there weren’t very many options. And so out of that came Plaza Assisted Living.” For almost 20 years now they have been providing care and now have 6 different properties throughout Hawaii.
Throughout the years, they have met and cared for a wide variety of residents. Keali‘i added, “We have lots of different individuals here who have diverse backgrounds and just amazing life stories.” To create an enjoyable environment for the residents, they hold different events and activities. “We’re actually having a prom here on property today with our activities department in conjunction with the BYU-Hawaii Social Work team.” Keali‘i shared, “one of the residents had never been to prom, and so she was just so excited to have this experience and for them to come in today. And also, we’re gonna have our own prom king and queen as well. So, I’m excited for them that they get to have that type of experience.”
The Plaza Assisted Living’s very own Prom Queen, Doris Kakigi commented, “I was really shocked.” Along with her excitement for winning prom queen, she expressed her gratitude for the facility, “I think all the people, the staff are very accommodating. So, I love it... Thank you, every one of them...”
