Best Of Hawaii: Servco Pacific Inc.

A good dealership can make all the difference when buying a car, and Servo Pacific was voted by you as one of the Best of Hawaii.
General Manager, Charles Lee, expressed his gratitude, “We are definitely grateful for this award. On behalf of Servco, I’d really like to thank our loyal customers...last few years, it’s been difficult for everybody. But we try to focus in on what we do best and that is provide safe, reliable transportation for our customers.”
There’s many exciting things happening at Servco! “We’ve just released the bZ4X. Subaru has just released the all new Solterra. As for Lexus, we have the NX Plug-In Hybrid and at the end of the year we will be introducing the all new Electric RZ at Lexus.”
Servco Pacific focuses on building strong relationships and putting guests first. “One thing I’d like to point out is that we decided years ago that we will not add on any markup stickers on all of our new vehicles. Especially true to today, is whatever the demand is on a popular model, we will never be asking for more than MSRP. We just think that’s the right thing to do.”
Along with relationships, Servco Pacific values customer service. “One of our core values is service, and we believe customer service really is about taking care of the whole process of purchasing a vehicle.” From starting online to going to the showroom, “most importantly, it's about taking care of our customer after the sale as much as any other time. So again, if there’s any issues that arise, we will absolutely step up and take care of our customers.”
To visit one of Servco Pacific’s showrooms, go to: Servco.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.