Best Of Hawaii: Selective Stone, LLC.

Countertops are a main focal point in your home, which is why it’s so important to be selective --and you voted Selective Stone as one of the Best Of Hawaii!
Owner, Kevin Nip shared, “I really appreciate the honor, and I’d like to thank the State of Hawaii and their viewers for selecting us. We really appreciate all your trust and confidence in us.”
When Selective Stone first started, “We were the pioneers of prefabricated natural stone...and nationwide should I say...we came up with this idea, how we could actually have the bullnose or square edge already attached to the panels and have them ship to Hawaii.”
Kevin described what they provide as a, “Wealth of services...primarily with distribution center for flooring, counter tops and we also do some kitchen and bath sinks...and setting material and maintenance products.” Selective Stone is a “Kama'aina company that’s been in business for nearly 25 years, and we look always to have a budget for our customers and work within their means.”
As a company, Kevin feels what makes them unique is, “In the wealth that we can supply to our customers in a one-stop shop. So basically, we can take care of most of your kitchen needs and definitely your bath needs.” To ensure they are providing good, quality customer service, they make sure to have a knowledgeable staff. “When I look back and I look at our company, we have over a hundred years of experience combined.”
With gratitude, Kevin added, “I'd like again, to extend a big Mahalo to them [our customers] for being with us throughout the years and being loyal and trustworthy...aloha to you all.”
