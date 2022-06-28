Best Of Hawaii: S. Tokunga Store

S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo, Hawaii has been providing a full range of fishing supplies for decades --and they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!
Owner, Michael Tokunaga stated, “What an honor and yet, you know, I'm still humbled by it. Being from the Big Island...on the Hilo side...so happy that we got the first place.”
S. Tokunaga Store offers a wide range of fishing, hunting and diving gear. “We provide fishing tackle from A to Z, with all the accessories. We also carry diving equipment, which includes spear guns, mass spins and snorkels. We also have firearms and ammo.”
Michael believes that their “products, pricing, friendly and knowledgeable staff helps a lot” to make their business unique. “...a track record of being in business for 102 years also helps big time.”
The store has passed through the generations and continues to carry on in the family. “S. Tokunaga Store was started in 1920 by my grandfather... Believe it or not, it started as a general store...then it grown to fishing tackle...[in 1960] my mother...took over the business, and then I took over the business in the late 90s.”
After all these years, Michael shared they still strive to offer the best prices and services possible. “I see generations coming back and I see new clienteles coming back and we like to establish a business relationship with them...and continue to keep going on and on. We'd like to thank all our customers for giving our support over the past 102 years.”
For a variety of fishing and other gear, visit S.Tokunaga Store in Hilo, or shop online at: STokunagaStore.com
