Best Of Hawaii: Recovery Law Center

Recovery Law Center has been taking care of their clients for over 25 years, and for 3 years in a row, they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii.
Attorney Glenn Honda explained, “Recovery Law Center is a personal injury law firm. We just do personal injury, car accidents, other types of injuries. If someone’s hurt, we try to get them compensation for the injuries that weren’t their fault.”
At Recovery Law Center, they have a dedicated team to help their clients. Glenn shared, “One of the ways we provide really good customer service is that we are all linked on by computer program...anybody that picks up the phone can look into the computer and tell the client what the status is, what’s going on --we can take their information and then put it into the system, and everybody in the office knows how that client’s doing.”
In addition to helping people, they strive to give back in the community. “We host an annual event called Ella Gives Back. We adopted a little black Frenchie from the Humane Society, and she is paralyzed from the waist down. She is the most grateful dog that I’ve ever known. You can just feel how grateful she is.” As part of the event, “We sponsor all the adoption fees because it’s like Ella is giving back to her fellow Humane Society friends.”
Glenn’s work is more than just running a business. “My grandfather used some of his reparations money to fund me going through law school. Well, he had one request, and that was to make sure that I became somebody that could speak up for others who don’t otherwise have a voice. And so that’s what I think we do here at Recovery Law Center.” As a client, “If you are injured in an accident, you may not be able to stand up to an insurance company, but we certainly can and so we help those people who find themselves in a situation where they may not feel like they have anybody to count on...and if you come here, you can definitely count on us to help you with your claim.”
