Best Of Hawaii: Property Profiles, Inc.

BEST OF HAWAII 2022

Finalist: Property Management

Finalist: Real Estate 

Property Profiles Incorporated provides professional property management and real estate services throughout the island of Oahu. They were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii.

President and Principal Broker, Berton Hamamoto shared, “I came into this business as a financial planner and you know at that time...this is early 80’s...most of our clientele at that time...they wanted to invest in real estate. So, we handled a lot of real estate investments for our clients and we established a brokerage firm. We service them that way, and then long story short, you know come 1992, I started this company.”

Clients receive a variety of services from Property Profiles, Inc., “We do regular general brokers services to buy and sell property, but we also manage properties as well. We deal with a lot of investors...regular residential homes, condos...not so much big commercial properties. But you know the small investor...that’s our clientele.”

In addition to servicing their clients, Property Profiles, Inc. puts an emphasis on giving back. Broker and Property Manager, Shannon Heaven shared, “The thing that we take pride in our company is we enjoy giving back...appreciate what this business has done for us.” To provide the best service to their clients, Shannon stated, “we need to be educated and we need to know what’s happening...because our industry is rapidly changing all the time. We need to know what those are so we don’t get ourselves or our clients in trouble.”

Berton Hamamoto expressed his gratitude for Property Profiles, Inc. being named as finalists. “We want to thank them. You know our clients voted for us, and that’s a good accolade. At least we know that we’re doing something good...and they’re approving of what we do. So, thank you!” Shannon added, “We’re a community-based business and we couldn’t do this without the community. So we’re very thankful for you for putting your trust in us.”

To learn more about Property Profiles, Inc., visit: PropertyProfilesHawaii.com

