Best Of Hawaii: Lion Coffee

Alright you coffee lovers! We got to see what all the hype’s about at Lion Coffee, and why you voted them as one of the Best Of Hawaii.
Alyssa Lau (Marketing Coordinator for Hawaii Coffee Co.) shared, “We’re super happy and humbled, we’re very excited...this is our second time in a year winning this award.”
As a company, Alyssa added, “...the number one most important value is just our people...We pride ourselves in quality product, service and atmosphere.” Included in these products are, “...our iconic coffee bags, single serve pods. We have our pour overs, and then we also have our latest and greatest Ready-To-Drink Cold Brew Coffee.”
Our friends, Lela Gentry and Davey D., got to do a taste testing to try all the new Ready-To-Drink Cold Brew Coffee flavors! They sampled the classic flavor, vanilla macadamia nut, toasted coconut, and mocha. Davey D. commented, “I really this one...this is ono...” Inside the café, you can find a wide selection of flavors and different types of coffee to take home!
Alyssa shared, “We really work hard to ensure that we support the people who work for us. We support our community. We do a lot of community service, beach cleanups over at Magic Island, and then we’ve also donated to Kalihi Kai Elementary just up the street.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.