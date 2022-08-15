Best Of Hawaii: Killer Queen Detailing

Vehicles have evolved over the years, but one thing that hasn’t changed is that nothing beats a clean car --and Killer Queen Detailing was voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!
Owner, Joshua George shared, “Killer Queen Detailing is a locally-owned company that is trying to restore true aloha back into our customers and clients.” They provide, “Detailing services --including interior, exterior detailing, we do ceramic coating-- and just a couple months ago, we launched our tinting side...,” added owner, Lindsey George.
They strive to provide quality service. “We give our customers 120%, we’re accountable for all of our actions. We want to make sure that our customers have the best service, the best experience...,” shared Lindsey.
To book an appointment, customers can make an appointment right over the phone and book directly online. Joshua explained, “We are one of the very few companies that have the same day turnaround included in our full detailing packages as well as our ceramic coating packages.”
Joshua has found that, “A lot of the times, customers are more amazed at just the service that we provide in person versus having it done...through a mainland company.” Lindsey added, “We want to make sure that our customers are always happy. We try to do our best to make sure that we provide everything they expect and more. “
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.