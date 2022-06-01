Best Of Hawaii: Kapili Solar Roofing

Kapili Solar Roofing provides quality services so your home lasts for years to come, and they were voted by you as one of our Best Of Hawaii recipients.
Assistant Project Manager, Kawai Somera-Rickard expressed how great it feels to receive these awards, because they have all been working very hard. “We really thrive on the customer experience and being very transparent. It’s definitely a benefit that we have a young, hungry team that wants to be very successful in what we do.”
Kapili Solar Roofing offers a variety of services including fluid applied roof coating, shingles, commercial roofing maintenance, and solar. “We just started our roof integrated solar which flashes the solar panels into the roof.”
Whether you are visiting their website or calling directly, their company values the importance of customer service. “We can get you hooked up with one of our customer success managers, [who] will walk you through the whole process and get a field tech out there to take measurements and then our estimations team will provide you with a quote.
To ensure they provide quality service, Kawai shared, “We started a new system where we have customer success managers, where their sole job is to make sure that the customer understands the process fully...get them introduced to our production department and from there, we walk them through the steps of installation.”
Production Manager, Braedan Leong added, “We try to be as transparent as possible... try to get all the information you would need upfront, that way we can have a smooth project...”
To learn more about the services Kapili Solar Roofing offers, visit: KapiliRoof.com
