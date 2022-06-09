 Skip to main content
Best Of Hawaii: Island Windows and Doors

BEST OF HAWAII 2022

First Place: Window Company

First Place: Window Furnishings

Windows and doors make a huge difference in the way a home functions, and can elevate the overall style. For a second year in a row, Island Windows and Doors have been voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii.

“The thing that makes us the clear difference is the team that we've built over the last five years and how they treat our clients,” owner Paul Nobbe shared. Island Windows and Doors focuses on providing quality customer service. “We want to sell the best product at the best price and fast...we got three mobile showrooms we can get to you as soon as you call,” Manarii Gauthier added.

They offer a variety of products and “everything we sell is commercial rated. As far as the windows are concerned, we do one brand of vinyl windows, one brand of aluminum windows, and we can put those up in buildings—interior, exterior doors...storm shutters like motorized security shutters.”

Aside from providing quality products, Island Windows and Doors makes it a priority to give back. Paul shared, “We sat down with the whole team and talked about what things matter to them. As far as helping to take care of their communities, we've been very blessed with the work that we've been able to do over the last three or four years and giving back is just what we're about, what we want to be about.”

To schedule a visit with their mobile showroom, visit: IwdHawaii.com

