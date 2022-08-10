Best Of Hawaii: Hawaii Medical Assurance Association

HMAA offers convenient access to care through their free telemedicine service, HiDoc®. They were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii.
Jenn Pactol (VP of Communications & Quality Mgmt.) shared, “As a local health insurance company, HMAA is all about supporting the community and providing quality service and access to an extensive provider network.”
HMAA’s telemedicine service, HiDoc®, “is powered by the local telehealth provider, CloudWell Health...where we provide on demand virtual care for our members.” For HMAA members that use this service, “There’s no out-of-pocket costs for those consultations and there’s no limits to the number of times they can see a HiDoc® physician or therapist.”
HiDoc® is most commonly used for non-emergencies like a “cough, cold, flu, fever, allergies, various types of infections, and you can also use it for getting prescription refills.” Through HiDoc®, “we also have virtual primary care and mental health counseling through the platform.” Jenn added, “The mental health counseling aspect of HiDoc® is my personal favorite part of the platform. Providing access to mental health benefits has always been important to HMAA, but it’s especially important now. And by providing mental health counseling through the HiDoc® platform, we’re able to provide that service at no cost...basically removing the barriers for our members to access quality mental health services, when they need it.”
As an HMAA member, you can access these services through their website, create an account, or “go directly to HiDocOnline.com or download our HiDoc® online account mobile app...”
Jenn shared, “One of the best parts about it, is just eliminating that barrier for immediate access to care because it’s really important for us to be able to service our members when they need that quality care.” Jenn expressed, “I just want to give a big thank you to everyone that voted for HMAA... We really appreciate your service and your membership and we hope that you continue to stay with us in the long run.”
To learn more about HMAA and their HiDoc® services, visit: HMAA.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.