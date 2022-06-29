Best Of Hawaii: Foodland

Foodland is Hawaii's largest locally owned and operated grocery retailer, known for their local ingredients and wide selection of poke. And they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!
Chief Food Officer, Keoni Chang, shared his gratitude, “Thanks so much! We're really excited about that. It's great to be Best Grocery Store, but it's also...great to be Best Poke...and you know, we like to think ourselves as Hawaii's home for poke.” Besides their local ingredients, Keoni believes, “it's really about how all of our teams work in the stores. It’s the love they put into it that helps us get to the best supermarket.”
Keoni gathered up a variety of ingredients and showed us how we can make our very own poke. “I thought it'd be really fun to just kind of put something together...and there's no recipe here, so this is going to be sort of in the style of the kinds of things that we do.” He first started with fresh ahi, added some cilantro, green onions, and white onions. To increase the flavor he added pickled ginger, togarashi, chili flakes, sesame seeds, and a splash of sesame oil. “I'm going to give it a quick stir and then I'm going to add Hawaii's other favorite ingredient, which is Best Foods mayonnaise, and then we'll just quickly put a little bit of garnishes on the top.” The fresh ahi and local flavors combined to create a delicious dish!
Alongside their noteworthy poke and local ingredients, there are some exciting things coming to Foodland! “On July 1st, we’re really excited we're going to kick off a program called ‘Aloha Fridays at Foodland.’ So, you'll be able to come to the store and get local grinds and all kinds of locally produced items and local produce at special prices. Some examples of these dishes are “...a kalua pork bowl, and then if you want to go all in...we have the Hawaiian plate we're going to be offering. Aloha Friday is Hawaiian food, it's local food and it's Foodland.”
Foodland shoppers are familiar with their Maika'i membership program, and Keoni announced, “We are actually going paperless! We're adding more rewards...because we're going paperless, we need everyone to re-enroll. So, you can go to Foodland.com and there's a re-enroll page...we're really excited about the new face of the Maika'i membership program.”
To learn more about Aloha Fridays at Foodland and to re-enroll in the digital Maika'i program, visit: Foodland.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.