Best Of Hawaii: David's Custom Roofing and Painting

David's Custom Roofing and Painting has years of knowledge and experience in this industry, and they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii finalists.
President, Davelyn Leong Martin shared, “My dad actually started the business in 1980...so this is our 42nd year of business. Dad was the one running it before...2014 I took over the reins.” They specialize in a variety of roofing and painting options including repairs, interior, exterior, and services for residential and commercial properties. “We're also a general contractor, so you don't have to look anywhere else...we're your one-stop shop. We do the roofing, the painting, the gutters, the carpentry, you need electrical plumbing... Whatever you need, we have a team that can assist.”
For the many years they have been in business, David’s Custom Roofing and Painting ensures their staff provides great service. “I would say one of the things that sets us apart is how friendly our team is...We always let them know you got to be friendly, right? People are inviting us to their home. They are expecting those friendly faces that they see on TV to be at the home too. So, we really want our guys to go the extra mile.”
Whether you are looking for a painting service or roof repair, David expressed, “No job is too big or too small.” They can do small jobs or major jobs, “whatever it takes...one cracked tile to 100 cracked tiles, whatever it may be...” Davelyn added.
Davelyn and David are grateful for the support from their customers as well as their staff. Davelyn shared, “I just like to say...I’m so proud of my team. We have amazing staff in the office and in the field...we are so blessed. We wouldn't be who we are today without the people that work with us.”
To learn more about the services David’s Custom Roofing and Painting provides, visit: DavidsRoofingHi.com
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.