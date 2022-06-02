Best Of Hawaii: Borthwick Mortuary

An important part of life is planning for your loved one’s final wishes, and having a trusted partner to help is crucial so you can focus on what’s important. Borthwick Mortuary puts an emphasis on pre-planning, and was voted by you as one of the Best of Hawaii.
Funeral Planning Manager, Merci Soriano shared, “Here at Borthwick Mortuary, we feel it is very important that the families receive the most professional services possible. We like to focus on personalizing their celebration of life.” To make the experience not burdensome, “we try and meet with the families ahead of time so that we give them guidance and a direction before death occurs.”
Borthwick has a presentation of products and services to showcase different options they can provide, so you can decide what's best for your family. This can be done in the Borthwick office, or they can bring the presentation to you, so you can be in the comfort of your own home. Having the presentation at home with family can make a difficult time a little more comfortable.
Mortuary Manager, Melvin Kalahiki explained, “You deal with different cultures, we do different religions, we’re strong in military presentations and things starts with our arranging. And what we do here from the beginning to end.” They offer a variety of services to best fit a family’s wishes.
Merci explained that another way they can help families is through pre-planning. This “is when you’re able to have that conversation ahead of time and put your final wishes together.” Melvin added, “Whether you choose cremation or burial, we offer a range of products and services designed to accommodate all budgets. So let us share our knowledge and our guidance with you, so you can have the answers if and when you need it.”
