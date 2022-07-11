Best Of Hawaii: Aloha Termite & Pest Control

Hawaii homeowners know the struggle of trying to keep termites and pests out of their home, and Aloha Termite & Pest Control was voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii.
Jon Montalbo (President) shared what makes their business unique, “You know, it sounds cliché...but it's the people... Everybody always says the people...but for us it really is.” Many of their employees started with them years ago. “A lot of them started new to the industry...started in new positions, worked their way all the way through, and it's what makes up the core of the company now...and I think that spirit that they've built along the way is kind of what makes us a little different.”
Aloha Termite & Pest Control is a “full-service termite pest control company, so we offer tent fumigation, ground treatment, whether it be liquid or baiting services with Sentricon --all your general pests, ants, roaches, centipedes...all the stuff nobody likes to talk about. If it's an insect, we usually deal with it.”
To ensure they provide good customer service, Jon shared, “You got to have the right people and they got to believe in the right thing...and they have to have that aloha spirit and want to deliver it.” The process begins first with the initial screening process. “...when we bring people in...we spend a lot of time training, we spend a lot of time educating, and then we try to put in the checks and balances...to make sure that service is delivered to that highest level possible.”
Jon shared what it's like to be a Hawaii business, “...when you live in a state as small as ours and especially when you get to the outer islands in the smaller communities...the coconut wireless is real, man. You can't be successful here without providing quality...I mean we're not always perfect, we do the best we can... But, I think it really just comes down to our people and what they believe in.”
On behalf of Aloha Termite & Pest Control, Jon expressed their gratitude. “We're very appreciative of the support we get from the community, without them we wouldn't be here.” They even have customers that have been with them for 20 years! “They're very much like family to us and we really appreciate all their support and sticking through us through all these years...we're just really appreciative!”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.