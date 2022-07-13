Having a clear view when driving is important so you can see what’s ahead. Ace Auto Glass has been serving Hawaii and Guam since 1975, ensuring their windshield replacements are done with the best and safest recommendation. They were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii.
Ace Auto Glass is a family-owned, three generation company. Started by Frank and Grace Tamaye, their mission is to treat every customer’s vehicle as if it were their own! With their Full Glass service menu, they can make repairs on your windshields, side mirrors, and take care of all your auto glass needs…all with a convenient repair process, so you and your family can be safe on the road.
Customer, Cody Kaneshiro shared, “One of my family members...she was driving on a highway and unfortunately a rock actually hit her windshield. So, she had to go and call somebody, and Ace Auto Glass was there to help her out.” In the search for an auto glass repair shop, he shared, “The process was really easy, just went online... We got a free quote and we were able to schedule an appointment right then and there to take it in and get the repairs done. “
And when it’s time for your repair, Ace Auto Glass provides quality service by having the only Auto Glass Safety Council Certified technicians in Hawaii!
As a customer, Cody was able to experience the quality customer service first hand. “We noticed that the customer service was really good. We walked in there, we noticed that there was...all this new technology that they use...they were actually using this iPad to actually...calibrate certain things...and it was really cool --I mean pretty interesting, I haven’t seen that before...”
As vehicles advance, the technology to repair them needs to as well. Newer vehicles are now equipped with cameras on the glass, and every time the windshield glass is replaced, the cameras must be recalibrated too.
Ace Auto Glass has the technology to recalibrate the cameras, ensuring proper alignment so that your vehicle is back and ready for the road.
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.