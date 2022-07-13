 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Of Hawaii: Ace Auto Glass

  • 0

BEST OF HAWAII 2022

First Place: Auto Glass Repair 

Having a clear view when driving is important so you can see what’s ahead. Ace Auto Glass has been serving Hawaii and Guam since 1975, ensuring their windshield replacements are done with the best and safest recommendation. They were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii.

Ace Auto Glass is a family-owned, three generation company. Started by Frank and Grace Tamaye, their mission is to treat every customer’s vehicle as if it were their own! With their Full Glass service menu, they can make repairs on your windshields, side mirrors, and take care of all your auto glass needs…all with a convenient repair process, so you and your family can be safe on the road.

Customer, Cody Kaneshiro shared, “One of my family members...she was driving on a highway and unfortunately a rock actually hit her windshield. So, she had to go and call somebody, and Ace Auto Glass was there to help her out.” In the search for an auto glass repair shop, he shared, “The process was really easy, just went online... We got a free quote and we were able to schedule an appointment right then and there to take it in and get the repairs done. “

And when it’s time for your repair, Ace Auto Glass provides quality service by having the only Auto Glass Safety Council Certified technicians in Hawaii!

As a customer, Cody was able to experience the quality customer service first hand. “We noticed that the customer service was really good. We walked in there, we noticed that there was...all this new technology that they use...they were actually using this iPad to actually...calibrate certain things...and it was really cool --I mean pretty interesting, I haven’t seen that before...”

As vehicles advance, the technology to repair them needs to as well. Newer vehicles are now equipped with cameras on the glass, and every time the windshield glass is replaced, the cameras must be recalibrated too.

Ace Auto Glass has the technology to recalibrate the cameras, ensuring proper alignment so that your vehicle is back and ready for the road.

To learn more about Ace Auto Glass, visit: AceAutoGlass.net

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK