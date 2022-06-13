Best Of Hawaii: Abbey Carpet and Floor Hawaii

Choosing carpet and flooring from your home can be an overwhelming decision, but Abbey Carpet and Floor Hawaii helps make that process a little simpler. They were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii.
Owner, Roy Tokuhama shared, “I want to use this opportunity to thank the KITV viewers for voting...we're just grateful for the support and loyalty that our customers have shown for the last 33 years...and telling their family, their neighbors, their friends, and their co-workers about us.” The mission for their business is their customers, “because without the customers we won't have a business.”
Sales and Marketing Manager, Matt Wagner explained, “We're known for carpet because it's in our name, but there's so much more we offer...hard surface floor coverings for example, traditional resilient sheet vinyl, the big popular item right now are the waterproof vinyl planks....” In addition, they have their new waterproof laminate as well as the traditional real wood and ceramic tiles.
Abbey Carpet and Floor Hawaii puts an emphasis on their installers. “You can purchase materials pretty much anywhere, but really what matters is who installs the flooring for you and the craftsmanship...the workmanship that goes into it. To me that makes all the difference in the world...” Matt expressed that they strive to provide the best quality to their customers. “Whether it be the information we share or even the installation work that we perform...and again we're in a construction business, so things don’t always go smoothly and perfectly...if there are hiccups along the way we do our very best to make things right.”
