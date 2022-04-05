Abbey Carpet and Floor Hawaii showcases new waterproof flooring

Abbey Carpet & Floor Hawaii provides materials that can change the way you live in your home and make your busy life a whole lot easier. “We are a locally-owned business. We’ve been around for over 32 years,” Sales and Marketing Manager, Matt Wagner shared. “Our owners Roy and Debra Tokuhama started the company back then and it's been family owned and operated since.”
Although they are known for their carpet, they also provide engineered wood, tile, window covers, and their most popular item, waterproof luxury vinyl planks. Their newest collection of waterproof flooring is called the Christina Collection. TV Reality Star and well-known home renovator Christina Haack developed a flooring that met her personal lifestyle needs, offered in multiple styles. This unique, waterproof flooring was designed to make life easier by being both scratch and stain resistant. “It is very easy to use. You never have to polish your floor, you never have to refinish your floor, and it has a lifetime warranty on the wear and the staining.”
Aside from flooring, Matt showcased their full line of Hunter Douglas window coverings and demonstrated how they can be manually operated or even motorized. “For those of you who just love tech, it can integrate with Alexa or Google Home and you can talk to it…versus pushing a remote!”
As customers come into the store, they are able to look through different color options, textures, and evaluate various samples to find the product that is best for them. Matt shared that, “Even though the products are great, our biggest strength is our installers…Some of them have been with us since day one.” Not only do they have the proper knowledge and experience, but they demonstrate care when they walk into someone’s home. “They treat it like their own and that’s what we hope every customer that comes to us experiences for themselves.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.