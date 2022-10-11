Big Blue Fitness Hawaii is helping people of all ages get fit

Getting into working out can seem like a challenge, but Big Blue Fitness Hawaii is making it easy for their clients --and they're also helping some clients with mobility issues walk again.
Lennon Akasaka (Owner, Big Blue Fitness Hawaii) shared, “Big Blue Fitness is a community based, personal training company. We come to the client, train at their house. If they want to work out right here at the beach, we do that as well.”
Big Blue Fitness trains people of all different ages and fitness levels. “Our youngest client is 12 years old, and then [the] oldest is about 95. We do [everything] from basic weight training, weight loss, one-on-one personal training, a couple of group exercise classes as well.” Lennon added, “I do have a lot of elderly clients that...need some help with balance, posture... Sometimes people try to go to physical therapy, but they can only get so much physical therapy. But what I do is more extended.”
Takako Sueda (Client, Big Blue Fitness Hawaii), shared the progress she has made, “[When I] first came here...I couldn’t walk and I couldn’t balance and everything. I improved with him a lot. I’m kind of old...but I did a lot of progress!” Before working with Lennon, Takako would have to go to the clinic for her physical therapy appointments. But now, Lennon comes to her home and “...we work one-on-one.” Takako is happy with the progress she has made. “He’s friendly, that’s the main thing, and I walk in the hallway. In fact, the other day we walked around the yard for about 45 minutes and I... walked! My health is getting better.” As her trainer, Lennon shared, “When I first started with her, she needed her walker to go anywhere...she doesn’t need anything anymore.”
To make personal training more accessible, “Big Blue Fitness is actually part of the program called Active&Fit and Silver&Fit...depends on your insurance company. They will cover for your training. It’s about 40%.” Lennon added, “My goal is for them to know that they can do it, because most of the time they can. It’s never too late for anybody. Exercise is for everybody. Just by moving your body, there’s so much benefit they can give you. Just seeing their faces... the joy, like ‘Oh my gosh! I did it!’ You know, that’s something powerful that you cannot really get anywhere else.”
To learn more about Big Blue Fitness Hawaii and their fitness programs, visit: BigBlueFitnessHawaii.com or call (808) 646-2583. As of the date this article is written, you can also sign-up for their newsletter to get 10% off!
