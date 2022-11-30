 Skip to main content
Adopt A Family this holiday season

The holidays are all about spreading joy and one of the best ways to do that is by giving back! Helping Hands Hawai'i is hosting their Adopt A Family Program to help families in need this holiday season.

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - The holidays are all about spreading joy, and one of the best ways to do that is by giving back! Helping Hands Hawai‘i is hosting their Adopt A Family program to help families in need.

Kristine Garabiles (Program Manager, Helping Hands Hawai‘i) shared, “Adopt A Family is our holiday program through Helping Hands Hawai‘i, where we connect families in need with community donors.”

