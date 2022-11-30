Adopt A Family this holiday season

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - The holidays are all about spreading joy, and one of the best ways to do that is by giving back! Helping Hands Hawai‘i is hosting their Adopt A Family program to help families in need.
Kristine Garabiles (Program Manager, Helping Hands Hawai‘i) shared, “Adopt A Family is our holiday program through Helping Hands Hawai‘i, where we connect families in need with community donors.”
As a donor, you are matched with a family. “They get to actually pick the family that they want to help. We send the family’s story. So, the story will have some information about what the family is going through and what kind of thing that they’re asking for this holiday.” Some examples of items on the wish lists include educational toys for kids and basic household items for adults. “Our whole goal is to try and get every family adopted this year.”
Kristine described being a donor is like “being Santa’s elves, helping these families.” She added, “Seeing donors come through and getting the gifts that, you know, the families are actually asking for is...wow, it’s pretty amazing.”
Helping Hands Hawai‘i has seen how their Adopt A Family program benefits families. “A lot of them share with us that the families feel uplifted and that they’re ready to conquer the next year. So going into the new year with higher spirits to get through whatever challenges that they’re facing.”
Kristine has been with Helping Hands Hawai‘i for almost over 10 years. She shared her passion behind what she does. “Being able to help these families, it’s really humbling to see like the community coming together and helping.”
If you are interested in becoming a donor, “You can go to our website, fill out our donor form and the type of family or individual that you’re looking to help this holiday season. Donor deadline is December 4th. Right now, we have over 600 families.” If someone wants to help but is not able to fulfill a family wish list, “they can donate to our Good Neighbor fund to help a family in need throughout the year. Every dollar counts.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.