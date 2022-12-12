Add a little extra sparkle and bling this holiday season with The Diamond Fairy

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - If you’re looking for a little extra sparkle and bling, The Diamond Fairy is here to make all your jewelry wishes come true.
Brandy Oppenheimer (Assistant Manager, The Diamond Fairy) shared, “We offer a little bit of everything. We have loose diamonds, chains, Hawaiian jewelry, customized things for somebody, anything that you want...we can make it.” Brandy further explained their custom jewelry process, “So if you wanted to bring in a picture, or if you had an idea in your mind, you can submit it to us. We’ll make it for you. We’ll help you create it. Whatever price you have in mind, we’ll accommodate your budget. It’s very easy. And you know, we create whatever you want...make it come to life.”
The Diamond Fairy has two locations inside the Pearlridge Shopping Center, “one in Downtown Pearlridge, and one in Uptown Pearlridge as well.”
During the holidays, The Diamond Fairy is offering some great specials. “Starting at $79 diamond earrings, solitary earrings. That’s a great buy, good gift for everybody. And you get a free gift with any purchase.” Brandy added, “we’re known for our gold chains, that’s always popular, but we also tend to sell a lot of Hawaiian jewelry.”
Walking into the store, you can find a wide variety of jewelry. Brandy added, “It’s fun, it makes it exciting to shop for somebody and for somebody to shop for themself.”
To learn more about The Diamond Fairy, visit them on social media: @TheDiamondFairy808
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.