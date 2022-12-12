 Skip to main content
Add a little extra sparkle and bling this holiday season with The Diamond Fairy

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - If you’re looking for a little extra sparkle and bling, The Diamond Fairy is here to make all your jewelry wishes come true.

Brandy Oppenheimer (Assistant Manager, The Diamond Fairy) shared, “We offer a little bit of everything. We have loose diamonds, chains, Hawaiian jewelry, customized things for somebody, anything that you want...we can make it.” Brandy further explained their custom jewelry process, “So if you wanted to bring in a picture, or if you had an idea in your mind, you can submit it to us. We’ll make it for you. We’ll help you create it. Whatever price you have in mind, we’ll accommodate your budget. It’s very easy. And you know, we create whatever you want...make it come to life.”

Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.

