A group of teens are helping to provide free cataract surgeries for those who can't afford it through their non-profit WikiVision

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Cataract surgery can be life-changing, and there’s a group of teenagers who are helping those who can’t afford it through their non-profit WikiVision.
Alec Tan (CEO & Founder, WikiVision) shared, “WikiVision is a non-profit organization, basically dedicated to creating free informational health videos on important health topics and presenting the solutions through the viewpoint of a biomedical engineer, to help provide free cataract surgery for individuals who can’t afford it.”
In addition to starting WikiVision, Alec is a Junior at Iolani High School. He shared that his inspiration came from “a summer school project with my friends where we volunteered at this youth outreach organization helping homeless teenagers. We heard how grateful they were from the experience and so, about two years ago, I decided I wanted to do the same thing and keep helping people. That’s why I started WikiVision.”
Dr. Vivien Tham (President, Pacific Vision Institute of Hawaii & Chairperson, WikiVision) added, “I’ve been practicing ophthalmology for about 20 years. I’m one of the surgeons that performed the surgery this year.” She explained that, “the cost of cataract surgery can be very expensive. So, we saw a need of helping people that cannot afford this surgery.” To fundraise, the teenagers perform and put together concerts. “They were able to raise over $50,000 dollars in the last 2 years.” In addition to the work here in Hawaii, WikiVision has been able to go abroad to Tecate, Mexico to help provide free cataract surgeries for those in need.
Alec shared that, “One of the elderly that we helped, his name was Ildefonso, who was completely blind in both eyes due to cataracts. After the surgery, he was finally able to see. As a sign of...triumph, he gave up his walking stick to the surgeon and walked out of the surgery center on his own. It was really something.”
As a mentor, Dr. Tham shared, “The joy of being able to do something like this...it’s really indescribable. I feel very very proud to see these teenagers strive to make an impact. This is a small grassroot organization and we’re just growing. We’re hoping that the community can continue to support us.”
Alec and the other members of WikiVision have worked hard to help those in need. Alec shared, “I’m aware there’s many other teenagers my age who want to make an impact on their community, but they might not be quite sure how. WikiVision is just simply my way of making an impact on the community, but there are plenty of other ways to make an impact on the community as long as you put your mind to it. You can make an impact on the world.”
