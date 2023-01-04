 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A group of teens are helping to provide free cataract surgeries for those who can't afford it through their non-profit WikiVision

  • 0

Cataract surgery can be life-changing and there’s a group of teenagers who are helping those who can’t afford it through their non-profit WikiVision.

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Cataract surgery can be life-changing, and there’s a group of teenagers who are helping those who can’t afford it through their non-profit WikiVision. 

Alec Tan (CEO & Founder, WikiVision) shared, “WikiVision is a non-profit organization, basically dedicated to creating free informational health videos on important health topics and presenting the solutions through the viewpoint of a biomedical engineer, to help provide free cataract surgery for individuals who can’t afford it.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Host/Producer

As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred