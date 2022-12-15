33 Butterflies Boutique helps women feel beautiful through clothing designed with intention

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Where New York meets up-country Hawaii fashion, 33 Butterflies Boutique in Kahala Mall is helping women feel beautiful through clothing designed with intention.
Sreela Johnson (Owner, 33 Butterflies Boutique) shared, “33 Butterflies is a woman-owned boutique...we are in Kahala and we cater for the local woman who has a practical job in life, and we create an environment that is comfortable for no matter who you are or where you come from. I would describe the style kind of as...up-country Maui, Paniolo girl, meets New York.”
33 Butterflies Boutique has a wide variety of clothing, accessories, beauty and homeware products. “We provide every kind of clothing type that you could think of, from exterior, dresses, blouses, bottoms...” Many of their clothing has beautiful detailing, including embroidery and handcrafted embellishments. “It actually does embody femininity, and that’s why we carry a lot of embroidery. You can see the artisan work that’s in those pieces.”
Located inside the Kahala Mall, the boutique has a unique, worldly vibe with whimsical decor and a rustic feel. “When you come in here, every girl that’s in here greets you, makes you feel welcome. Like you’re meant to be here...you feel beautiful coming in here.”
To learn more about 33 Butterflies Boutique, visit them on Instagram: @33ButterfliesBoutique
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.