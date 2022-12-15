 Skip to main content
33 Butterflies Boutique helps women feel beautiful through clothing designed with intention

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Where New York meets up-country Hawaii fashion, 33 Butterflies Boutique in Kahala Mall is helping women feel beautiful through clothing designed with intention.

Sreela Johnson (Owner, 33 Butterflies Boutique) shared, “33 Butterflies is a woman-owned boutique...we are in Kahala and we cater for the local woman who has a practical job in life, and we create an environment that is comfortable for no matter who you are or where you come from. I would describe the style kind of as...up-country Maui, Paniolo girl, meets New York.”

