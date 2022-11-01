 Skip to main content
Iran to hold public trials of 1,000 people charged with involvement in Mahsa Amini protests

Iran has charged about 1,000 people in the Tehran province for their alleged involvement in nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody, state news agency IRNA reported Monday.

The trials of those accused will be heard in public over the coming days, IRNA said, citing Ali Al-Qasi Mehr, chief justice of Tehran province. Iranian media said over the weekend that the trials for several demonstrators had started last week.

