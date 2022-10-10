Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone

If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows.
Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is a Honolulu-based improv and sketch comedy company.” Kimee started Improv Hawaii when she moved back home to Oahu after being in Los Angeles for many years. She added, “I was really involved in the LA-based improv and sketch comedy scene...when I decided to move home, I didn’t want to stop doing that. I decided, you know what? Why not just kind of start our own thing here. So Improv Hawaii was born.”
Improv Hawaii offers classes for any level. “We have classes for total beginner level and then we have classes for people who are...maybe wanting to get into it a little bit more, maybe even wanting to get into comedy writing. So something for everybody, all ages...”
The classes can range in size “from...about 6 to maybe 12 people. We do like to keep it pretty small because the whole point of doing improv is to get it on its feet.” The great part of improv is that, “you get really excited seeing people make things up on the spot. So of course, everybody that participates, even if you’re just watching the show, you feel like you’re a part of it, you want to try it.”
Every month, Improv Hawaii holds a show at, “Studio 909, right across the street from the Blaisdell. It’s every first Saturday and it’s our signature show.” This type of show is a made-up, improvised musical. Kimee explained, “what happens is we bring up a random audience member, we do a live interview with them on stage, and then right then and there we make up a completely made-up musical based off of that interview.” Kimee added, “It’s actually one of my most favorite things, musicals and comedy improv join together...dream come true for me.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.