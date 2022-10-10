 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone

  • 0

If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows.

If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows.

Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is a Honolulu-based improv and sketch comedy company.” Kimee started Improv Hawaii when she moved back home to Oahu after being in Los Angeles for many years. She added, “I was really involved in the LA-based improv and sketch comedy scene...when I decided to move home, I didn’t want to stop doing that. I decided, you know what? Why not just kind of start our own thing here. So Improv Hawaii was born.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred