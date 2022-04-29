Hurricane Preparedness in Hawaii

Hurricane Season begins in June , but State and Federal officials are warning Hawaii Residents to start preparing to be safe during a storm. Hurricane Douglas was a strong tropical cyclone that became the closest passing Pacific hurricane to pass near Oahu on record. Hurricane Preparedness Week is just around the corner, May 1st through May 7th. Officials are warning residents to not be complacent because of the near misses. Only two hurricanes in recorded history have made landfall in Hawaii. Hurricane Iniki was the most powerful hurricane to strike the state of Hawaii in recorded history in 1992 and Hurricane Dot in 1959. Today, Governor David Ige and federal officials at the NWS, Central Pacific Hurricane Center, stressed the vital importance of being prepared for all storms that could devastate our Islands and our lives. Gov. David Ige (D) Hawaii “I’m sure everyone remembers…the close call we had back in 2020 when Hurricane Douglas threatened every county and to go through every single island. Douglas passed just a few dozen miles pass the islands sparing the state from any devastating impacts. This was not the case a couple of years earlier in 2018, when several tropical cyclones in that year, that included Hurricane Lane and tropical storm Olivia, which did impact the state. John Bravender Meteorologist at the
NWS/Central Pacific Hurricane Center says, “I worry about the complacency, about everybody and the public, we had so many near misses. Douglas was a big one where, it could have been really bad. Just a couple of miles offshore a Hurricane with an eye just passing north of us. “ And because of the supply chain issues in the Islands, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency recommends a 14 day supply of food, water or medicine. Preparedness does takes time especially when you are 2500 miles away from the nearest mainland distribution center. Adam Weintraub Hi Emergency Management Agency says, “We continue to see disruptions in the supply chain worldwide, so if you are planning a project to strengthen your home for Hurricane Season or to stock up on emergency supplies, we encourage you to beat the rush.” If you think about hurricane preparedness early, that should make it easier for you to find the materials and the supplies that you need.” The NWS, Hurricane Center and The Climate Prediction Center are collaborating now on the "Hurricane Seasonal Outlook", a forecast of conditions for the upcoming hurricane season, which will be released on May 18th. And KITV-4 will bring that report to you next month.