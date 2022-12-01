 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How poor sleep can make you combative and what to do about it

  • Updated
  • 0
How poor sleep can make you combative and what to do about it

Loss of sleep can directly affect your ability to control emotions and manage expectations, said Dr. Bhanu Prakash Kolla of the Mayo Clinic.

 Antonio Diaz/Adobe Stock

Holiday stress. Work problems. Money concerns. Family issues — the worries that can keep you up at night are infinite. Develop a sleep debt from those worries, and you'll pay a price in your ability to think, plan and manage your emotions.

"Sleep debt, also called a sleep deficit, is the difference between the amount of sleep someone needs and the amount they actually get," said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine. "Sleep affects our ability to think, react, remember and solve problems."

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred