Honolulu City Council passes sensitive places bill-it now goes to Mayor Rick Blangiardi for final approval

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Honolulu City Council passed Bill 57, also known as "The Sensitive Places Bill."
It works to restrict people from carrying concealed weapons into 13 sensitive places including government buildings, schools, childcare facilitates, and onto public transportation.
Supporters say this will help protect the community but those opposed say it's too restrictive.
An opponent of the bill and member of the Hawaii Rifle Association, Ronald Livingston, says the bill is unconstitutional.
"You can take your gun out of your house, but you can't go anywhere" shares Livingston.
Council member, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, says Hawaii has low gun violence rates and says this bill will help that trend continue.
"We see the statistics that the more guns that are out there the more likely it is for gun crimes to occur" shares councilmember.
Opponents said the bill puts the community at risk and that you should be able to protect yourself in all places across Oahu. They say limiting where you can carry a concealed weapon makes people become targets for criminals.
"You would be disarming their victims, someone following someone running through park can do whatever they want bc they will be disarmed" shares testifier, Marcus Tanaka.
Whereas supporters of the bill say it will help protect the community and lower the risk of gun violence.
"There is no such thing as a good guy with a gun stopping a bad guy with a gun, putting more guns on our street will not make us safer" shares member of the democratic party, Michael Golojuch Jr.
The bill will now go to Mayor rick Blangiardi for his consideration.