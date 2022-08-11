Hilo man charged with property damage, meth possession, and resisting arrest

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Hilo man, 34 year-old Kaipo Henry Pomroy, was charged with felony criminal property damage of a police vehicle, methamphetamine possession, and resisting arrest in relation to an August 9, 2022 incident in Hilo.
34-year-old Kaipo Henry Pomroy was charged with felony criminal property damage of a police vehicle, methamphetamine possession, and resisting arresting in relation to the August 9th incident. Pomroy has prior felony convictions for burglary, assault, theft, and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
Second degree criminal property damage, and third degree promoting of a dangerous drug are both Class C felony offenses, which carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison. If convicted as charged of the criminal property damage offense, Pomroy faces sentencing to a mandatory prison term.
Pomroy made his first court appearance at Hilo District Court on August 10. His bail was maintained at $21,000. He will appear for a preliminary hearing on August 15, 2022.
