Hilo man charged with property damage, meth possession, and resisting arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Kaipo Henry Pomroy

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Hilo man, 34 year-old Kaipo Henry Pomroy, was charged with felony criminal property damage of a police vehicle, methamphetamine possession, and resisting arrest in relation to an August 9, 2022 incident in Hilo.

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo man was charged with 3 counts regarding an incident on August 9, 2022 in Hilo.

34-year-old Kaipo Henry Pomroy was charged with felony criminal property damage of a police vehicle, methamphetamine possession, and resisting arresting in relation to the August 9th incident. Pomroy has prior felony convictions for burglary, assault, theft, and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. 

