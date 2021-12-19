Hawaii State Legislators meet with Assistant Secretary of the Navy

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt and seas building
to 7 to 10 feet on Monday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday, though this advisory will
likely be extended for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Hawai'i State Legislators hold press briefing following closed door meeting with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy.
Hawaii State Legislators and the Assistant Secretary of the Navy met behind closed doors on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The discussion focusing around the contaminated water situation with the Navy's water system as well as the reserve fuel storage facility at Red Hill.
"It was a very good meeting and the message that we wanted to express to them was that we needed to have a better communication from the military, consistent information," said Sen. Donna Mercado Kim.
Kim along with other legislators held a press briefing following the meeting.
"What I thought was the most refreshing outcome of this meeting was the Navy's acknowledgement that they have had many missteps in communicating to all of us," said Sen. Glenn Wakai.
Kim saying another message they really tried to get across is the reserve fuel storage facility at Red Hill 'has outgrown it's use.'
"We have this emergency proclamation and it appears they are fighting it," said Kim. "They need to be working with the community in resolving this issue instead of taking the attitude that their strategic mission, need for the fuel is more important than our aquifer and the safety and cleanliness of our water system."
When asked if any decisions were made during the meeting regarding the facility or the contaminated water, the answer was 'no.'
"One of the things I brought up is that these listening sessions are fine and well, but at the end of the day we want to actually know who is going to be making these decisions and when will these decisions be made?
But Stat Representative Ryan Yamane telling media - no timeline was given on when decisions will be made.
State Representative Aaron Ling Johanson pointing to a hearing happening on Monday, Dec. 20.
"I think everybody is waiting to see what happens on Monday, and Monday will be a good indicator of how much the military posture has changed and potentially softened or if its stayed the same," said Johnason.
Monday at 8 a.m., the Navy is set to present evidence as to why they are contesting the the State's emergency order demanding the suspension of the facility remain in effect until independent evaluators can ensure that appropriate actions are taken to protect drinking water.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.