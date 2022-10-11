Hawaii resident hits slot machine jackpot, wins more than $717k at Fremont in Las Vegas

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 445 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 132 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour. Additional heavy rainfall is possible this
afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Kaneohe, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaaawa,
Maunawili, Kaneohe Marine Base, Manoa, Waikele, Mililani,
Kailua and Waipahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- In the words of the great DJ Kahled, “Another one!” That is, another Hawaii resident hit a major jackpot in Las Vegas in the last week – with this lucky winner scoring more than $700,000 on a slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
The winner, who asked not to be named, was visiting the “Ninth Island” on Friday, Oct. 7, when she went to the Fremont and started playing a $5 Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno progressive slot machine.
According to a casino representative, the guest inserted a $100 bill and placed a $15 bet when the machine went off – hitting the grand progressive jackpot worth a total of $717,738.88. It was her first spin!
This is the third publicized win involving a Hawaii resident in the last week. Two other lucky winners took home more than $46k and more than $22k all within the last seven days.
Congratulations to the lucky winner. No wonder Hawaii residents like to vacation in LV.
A lucky Hawaiian player won a $717,738.88 jackpot playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Buffalo Inferno™ on Fri, Oct. 7. The guest jumped on the machine, inserted $100 & placed a $15 bet. They hit 3 Buffalo Inferno 3X symbols, unlocking a grand progressive jackpot on the first spin! 💰 pic.twitter.com/msUTnGo5b0