Hawaii Attorney General declines to re-prosecute TMT protesters

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will arrive tonight and peak on
Wednesday, bringing the potential for moderate to locally strong
surges in exposed harbors. The swell will also bring the
potential for large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vessels.
FILE - This July 14, 2019, file photo, shows a telescope at the summit of Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest mountain. The National Science Foundation has launched an informal outreach to Hawaii about possible funding efforts for the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope project. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the effort by the nation's top funder of basic research could lead to a huge influx of cash for the astronomy project on Mauna Kea with an estimated cost of $2.4 billion. Funding efforts could also trigger a regulatory process adding two years or more to the construction timeline. Telescope opponents who demonstrated for months say the project on the state's tallest mountain would desecrate land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
A judge dismissed, without prejudice, the case against the last group of protesters back in April 2022. By dismissing the case without prejudice, the possibility was left open for the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General to re-file charges.
“After extensive litigation in the original prosecution, dismissal of the cases in 2022, and careful consideration of the benefits of re-prosecution to the State of Hawaii, I have decided that the continued pursuit of these cases is not in the best interests of the people of the State of Hawaii,” Attorney General Anne Lopez wrote, in part, in a statement on Tuesday.
On July 15 2019, a group of protesters, composed of mostly seniors, chained themselves to a cattle grate to block the only road up to the summit of Mauna Kea -- a mountain they say is sacred. They did it to prevent the start of construction of the TMT. Two days later more than 30 people were arrested for obstruction.
On April 1, 2022, a Hilo judge dismissed the remaining cases citing the Hawaii Supreme Court's ruling on State v. Thompson, saying the criminal complaint did not include the signatures of the complainants.
Gov. Josh Green issued the following statement on Lopez’s decision:
“I appreciate the Attorney General’s decision to dismiss the charges against our kūpuna who peacefully protested at Mauna Kea three years ago. The time has come to build a new pathway forward that considers all people and is respectful of our host culture. This is the kind of justice we want to see for our kūpuna, who stood up for what they believe in—their culture and their ancestors. I will work to find a way forward together.”
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.