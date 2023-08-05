Haleiwa Canoe Club sends more than 100 young paddlers to the The Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association Championship

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS...
.Strong and gusty winds, combined with low humidities and Keetch-
Byram Drought Index (KBDI) values possibly exceeding 600, may
lead to critical fire conditions across leeward areas over the
coming days. This watch may be extended or modified later today
or tonight. Updated to state winds in mph versus kts.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG AND
GUSTY WINDS WITH LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent during afternoons and evening.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club Getting Ready for Championship Race in Hilo on Saturday.
HALEIWA, HAWAII (KITV4) The Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association championship is on Saturday in Hilo. A Canoe Club based in Haleiwa that has grown since it began almost 4 decades ago is sending more than 100 young paddlers to the Big Race.
In February 1984, Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club was formed. Today, three generations of paddlers call the Haleiwa based club home. Their coaches teach the sport of paddling but along with that the Values of Team work, being a good sport and discipline. And now, 120 of their younger paddlers are going to State.
Catharine Lo Griffin, Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club – Coach says, “We’ve tried to instill all those principals as we coach, and they keep showing up at practice, working together they can really accomplish a lot and that has taken them and for some of our crews an undefeated season. And now we get to face the best crews from all around Hawaii."
And for these paddlers, they know if you work hard at something it pays off. Now, they get to race against other clubs in Hawaii. Every year - the goal is to make it to the State Championships.
Kayne-Lin Chun , Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club – 12 –year old paddler says, “It's amazing, to get to go the big island, paddle again ocra and other crews that challenge us, it’s a once in a life time thing."
Plus, Jaeden Rego, Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club -14 year old paddler says, "You get to connect with other people in your boat and use team work and your blending skills. I’m a stroker so everyone has to follow me. And we blend pretty good. It’s team work and super fun. That’s why I like paddling. "