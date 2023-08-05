 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS...

.Strong and gusty winds, combined with low humidities and Keetch-
Byram Drought Index (KBDI) values possibly exceeding 600, may
lead to critical fire conditions across leeward areas over the
coming days. This watch may be extended or modified later today
or tonight. Updated to state winds in mph versus kts.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG AND
GUSTY WINDS WITH LOW HUMIDITY...

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...East winds 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.

* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent during afternoons and evening.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Haleiwa Canoe Club sends more than 100 young paddlers to the The Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association Championship

  • 0

Outrigger Canoe | Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club | Haleiwa A canoe club in Haleiwa, HI whose mission is to perpetuate Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe Culture, sends over 100 young paddlers to The 2023 HCRA State Championship.
Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club in Haleiwa Sends 120 Young Paddlers to State Championship in Hilo

Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club Getting Ready for Championship Race in Hilo on Saturday.

HALEIWA, HAWAII (KITV4) The Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association championship is on Saturday in Hilo. A Canoe Club based in Haleiwa that has grown since it began almost 4 decades ago is sending more than 100 young paddlers to the Big Race.

In February 1984, Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club was formed. Today, three generations of paddlers call the Haleiwa based club home. Their coaches teach the sport of paddling but along with that the Values of Team work, being a good sport and discipline. And now, 120 of their younger paddlers are going to State.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred