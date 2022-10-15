Get spooked at a local haunted drive-through and help out a good cause By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Oct 15, 2022 Oct 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- Are you feeling daring this spooky season?Habilitat is returning this Halloween season to bring you "The Aftermath", a haunted drive-through at the Aloha Stadium. The chilling drive-through features 6 new scenes that are sure do give you a scare. The haunted scenes include monsters, deranged doctors, and killer clowns. The haunted drive-through will begin on October 7th and will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Halloween. You can attend at the following dates and times:Friday, October 14 – 7:00pm – 10:00pmSaturday, October 15 – 7:00pm – 11:00pmSunday, October 67 – 7:00pm – 10:00pmFriday, October 21 – 7:00pm – 10:00pmSaturday, October 22 – 7:00pm – 11:00pmSunday, October 23 – 7:00pm – 10:00pmFriday, October 28 – 7:00pm – 10:00pmSaturday, October 29 – 7:00pm – 11:00pmSunday, October 30 – 7:00pm – 10:00pmMonday, October 31 – 7:00pm – 10:00pmTickets are $65 per vehicle and all proceeds go to support Habilitat.Habilitat is a Long Term Addiction Treatment center. It specialize in helping people overcome problems with substance abuse and anti-social behavior. Click here to purchase tickets. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you