Flood Advisory issued for Big Island and Maui

HAWAI'I (KITV4) - Excessive rainfall has triggered a Flood Advisory by the National Weather Service for Hawai'i Island until 7:45 am and Maui until 630 am.Minor flooding could occur on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.As a precaution, stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.