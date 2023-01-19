Flood Advisory for Kaua'i until 5:45 Thursday morning By Davey D Davey D Weather and Traffic Anchor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TruVuAdmin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIHU'E, Kaua'i (KITV4) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood advisory for the island of Kaua'i until 545 am Thursday morning.At 2:32 early Thurday morning, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over southern and eastern portions of Kaua'i. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams is possible due to the excessive rainfall.Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rain Gauge Rain National Weather Service Meteorology Kaua'i Flood Nws Radar Davey D Weather and Traffic Anchor Some of Davey D's favorite things: I love spending time with my 'ohana. Making people laugh and smile. Eating dessert. Jammin' my 'ukulele. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Davey D Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you