 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flight attendants greet travelers at airport with picket signs

  • Updated
  • 0
Flight attendants greet travelers at airport with picket signs

Flight attendants said they are frustrated with working conditions, airline technology failures, reroutes and even threats of pay cuts from employers.

 KCNC

Click here for updates on this story

    DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) -- Flight attendants who fly in and out of Denver International Airport are raising concerns about two airlines. Picketing flight attendants from United and Southwest Airlines greeted travelers at DIA on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred