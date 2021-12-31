Offers go here

Flash flood warning remains in effect for the island of Kauai

  • Updated
LIHU'E, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Heavy rains Friday morning have prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Flash Flood Warning until 9:30 a.m. for the Island of Kaua'i.

At 4:48 a.m., radar indicated rain falling at a rate of around one inch per hour moving over Kaua'i from the south.

Several stream gauges on the Wainiha, Hanalei, and the Wailua rivers have risen rapidly recently. Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams may occur as a result of the showers.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

