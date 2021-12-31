Flash flood warning remains in effect for the island of Kauai By Davey D Davey D Weather and Traffic Anchor Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TruVuAdmin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LIHU'E, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Heavy rains Friday morning have prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Flash Flood Warning until 9:30 a.m. for the Island of Kaua'i.At 4:48 a.m., radar indicated rain falling at a rate of around one inch per hour moving over Kaua'i from the south.Several stream gauges on the Wainiha, Hanalei, and the Wailua rivers have risen rapidly recently. Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams may occur as a result of the showers.Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Advisory Flood Stream Hydrography National Weather Service Drainage Area Kauai River Warning Meteorology Geophysics Flash Flood Nws Davey D Weather and Traffic Anchor Some of Davey D's favorite things: I love spending time with my 'ohana. Making people laugh and smile. Eating dessert. Jammin' my 'ukulele. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Davey D Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you