First Alzheimer’s drug to slow disease progression expected to get full FDA approval

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide on Thursday whether to grant traditional approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, the first medicine proven to slow the course of the memory-robbing disease.

An approval decision would also be expected to trigger a change in how the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services covers the drug, broadening access for up to an estimated million people with early forms of the disease.

