Financial support coming for Hawaii farmers

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure for
all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Three Hawaii farms will benefit from an infusion capital in an ongoing effort to improve food security and sustainability.
The financing will be made available through the Feed The Hunger Fund. Hawaii Pacific Health and Kamehameha Schools each provided $525,000, largely in loans, to support local farmers.
Among the first businesses receiving loans from Feed The Hunger Fund as part of this partnership are:
Kanekoa Farms – A Waimānalo-based business using $15,000 in funding to buy a hook and trellis system for its tomato crop.
Mokuwai Piko Poi – A family-owned poi mill located in Honoka‘a on Hawaii Island. A package of $95,000 will allow the business to purchase heavy machinery.
Aloha ‘Ᾱina Poi Company – A kalo farming complex in west Kauaʻi. Their financing of $150,000 went toward new equipment and building renovations to expand refrigeration storage capabilities, as well as additional delivery vehicles and staff, ecommerce enhancement and facility upgrades.
Most of Hawaii’s more than 7,300 farms are small farms, 80% of which have annual sales under $25,000.